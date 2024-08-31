Tanushree Chakraborty Takes on Women Trafficking in Upcoming Web Series ‘Morali’

Tanushree Chakraborty, a talented Bengali actress, is set to make a significant impact in her upcoming web series ‘Morali.’ Directed by Souvik Mondal, the series delves into the critical issue of women trafficking, with Tanushree playing a pivotal role as a CID officer.

The story revolves around Tapas Bauri, a struggling contractor from Birbhum’s Nizampur railway station, whose daughter Morali mysteriously disappears. As Tanushree’s character investigates, she unravels a complex web of women trafficking, shedding light on the dark realities of this heinous crime.

Souvik Mondal, known for his work on Hostel Days, aims to highlight women’s empowerment through Morali. While acknowledging the series’ timely relevance, Mondal clarifies that it isn’t directly linked to recent women trafficking cases in RG Kar Medical College.

“I want to tell a story of women empowerment, and I believe the audience will appreciate it,” Mondal stated. Shooting for the series has commenced in Kolkata, with outdoor shoots scheduled for Bolpur and North Bengal’s Lava next month.

The series will premiere on Platform Eight. It will offer a gripping narrative that tackles social issues. Tanushree’s portrayal of a determined CID officer is expected to captivate audiences.

About ‘Morali’:-

‘Morali’ promises to be a thought-provoking web series addressing the critical issue of women trafficking and empowerment. With Tanushree Chakraborty at the helm, Saptarshi Maulik plays the role of a transgender dancer in the series. The director said, “The audience has never seen Saptarshi like this. I believe his performance will surprise the audience.” Other roles in the series include Shankar Debnath, Shinjini Chakraborty, Ayesha Bhattacharya, Jammy Banerjee, Jui Sarkar, Manas Mukhopadhyay, and others. Rakesh Ghosh wrote the screenplay along with the director. The series is poised to make a significant impact.

As ‘Morali’ prepares to shed light on the dark world of women trafficking, Tanushree Chakraborty’s powerful performance is highly anticipated.