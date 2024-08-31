Sreelekha Mitra Escapes to the Mountains for Solace-Reveals Companion for Birthday Getaway

Sreelekha Mitra is a talented Indian actress renowned for her exceptional contributions to Bengali cinema. With a storied career spanning over two decades, Mitra has established herself as a versatile and accomplished performer. A recipient of prestigious awards, including the BFJA Award and Anandalok Award, she has captivated audiences with memorable roles in films like Hothat Brishti, Kantatar, Aschorjo Prodip, Swade Ahlade, Choukath, and Rainbow Jelly.

Actress Sreelekha Mitra suddenly departed from Kolkata just a day before her birthday. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, she revealed her decision to take a solo trip to the mountains, seeking solace and tranquility.

In the heartfelt video, Sreelekha expressed her exhaustion with the city’s emptiness and her desire to breathe freely. She clarified that her escape wasn’t about running away but recharging and reconnecting with nature.

Sreelekha’s companions on this journey will be books and cherished memories. She also showed the majestic Kanchenjunga, hinting at her destination.

The actress, known for her strong stance on social issues, reaffirmed her support for Tilottama, emphasizing that she’ll continue wearing black as a symbol of solidarity until justice is served.

Sreelekha’s poignant message also touched upon her longing for her parents, and her need for solitude. She explicitly stated her desire to avoid media attention and phone calls, seeking a peaceful retreat.

This bold move by Sreelekha Mitra highlights the importance of self-care and mental well-being. She sets an inspiring example for fans and fellow artists by prioritizing her needs.

As Sreelekha Mitra celebrates her birthday amidst nature’s serenity, fans wish her peace, happiness, and a rejuvenating experience.