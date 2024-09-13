Debiboron: Annmarry Tom and Siddhartha Sen Reunite in Akash Sen’s Latest Serial, Exploring Faith and Reason

Sun Bangla’s newest offering, ‘Debiboron,’ directed by Akash Sen, promises to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking narrative. Reuniting popular on-screen pair Annmarry Tom and Siddhartha Sen, this series explores the intricate dynamics between faith and reason.

Set in the picturesque village of Madhudihi, Bankura, ‘Debiboron’ follows the journey of Devyani (Devi), played by Annmarry Tom, a devout and kind-hearted village girl, and Dr. Aniket, essayed by Siddhartha Sen, a moral and rational doctor. As their paths converge, the series delves into the tensions between blind faith and scientific reasoning.

Produced by Pradeep Churiwal, Swarnendu Samaddar, and Rupali Banerjee under the ‘Startrack Services LLP banner, ‘Debiboron’ brings together a talented cast and crew.

Annmarry Tom shared insights into her character, Devi, describing her as a resilient and compassionate individual deeply rooted in her faith. Devi’s unwavering belief in God’s will guides her through life’s challenges. In contrast, Dr. Aniket’s skepticism toward divine intervention sparks intriguing conflicts.

Siddhartha Sen, who plays Dr. Aniket, revealed that his character’s anger stems from witnessing the villagers’ blind faith. Aniket’s mission to educate and empower the villagers puts him at odds with local authorities, including his uncle.

The on-screen reunion of Annmarry Tom and Siddhartha Sen, following their successful pairing in ‘Phaguner Mohona,’ has generated significant excitement.

As ‘Debiboron’ prepares to captivate audiences, the question remains: will Devi’s unwavering faith and Dr. Aniket’s rationality find common ground? Tune in to Sun Bangla starting September 30 to uncover the complexities of this captivating series.