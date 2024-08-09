Nusrat Jahan Denies Bigg Boss 18 Participation-Focuses on Family and Motherhood

Nusrat Jahan, a popular Bengali actress, has quashed rumors of her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The actress took to Instagram to clarify that she would not be joining the reality show, calling the reports “fake news.” This comes after speculation arose about her potential involvement in the 18th season of Bigg Boss.

Nusrat’s decision to opt out of the show is likely due to her focus on her family and son Ishaan. The actress has been open about her experiences as a mother and has shared tips on taking care of her son’s skin. In a recent video, Nusrat revealed that she relies on home remedies and natural ingredients to keep Ishaan’s skin healthy.

The actress’s personal life has been in the spotlight, with her and partner Yash Dasgupta’s adorable family moments making headlines. The couple has two sons and pets, and their family is often seen together at public events. Recently, they attended Anantha-Radhika’s reception, where they were spotted with other Kolkata stars.

Nusrat and Yash have also ventured into production, launching their own company last year. However, their first film, “Sentimentaaal,” failed to impress at the box office. Despite this setback, the couple remains focused on their personal and professional lives.

By denying her participation in Bigg Boss 18, Nusrat Jahan has clarified that her priorities lie with her family and son. As she navigates motherhood and her acting career, fans support her and eagerly await her future projects.