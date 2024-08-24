Television | TV News

Arpan Ghosal, aka Dodo Da, reveals on a recent Instagram birthday post for his co-star Swikriti Majumder, aka Mou, how his solo public appearances are always hijacked by fans asking 'Where's Mou?', a testament to the incredible on-screen chemistry!

The beloved on-screen couple Mau and Dodo from the popular serial Meyebela continues to win hearts with their adorable friendship. On Swikriti Majumdar’s (Mau) birthday, Arpan Ghosal (Dodo Da) shared a heartfelt post highlighting their special bond. The duo’s captivating chemistry, evident in their shared laughter and seamless dialogue delivery, has made them a fan favorite, and their friendship transcends the screen.

Dodo Da’s post is a delightful mix of humor and affection. He fondly recalls Mau’s quirks, from her beauty to her love for Raja biscuits. His humorous take on fans’ reactions when they see him alone on the street further showcases the depth of their friendship, leaving fans smiling.

Even after the serial’s conclusion, the enduring nature of their off-screen friendship serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for fans, with its unwavering genuineness and longevity.

Mau, aka Swikriti Majumder, responded to the post with a heartfelt “Thank you, Dodo Da,” further solidifying their bond. This exchange has left fans in awe and eager to see more of their favorite couple’s interactions.

Their friendship is not just a bond between two individuals but a shared experience that unites fans in their adoration. As fans continue to celebrate their bond, Mau and Dodo’s friendship, and the impact of their interactions, will remain a cherished aspect of their careers, inspiring and uniting fans.