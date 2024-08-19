Aratrika Maity Buys Her House-Shares Joyous Moment with Fans on Social Media

Aratrika Maity, the talented actress who has captured the hearts of audiences with her portrayal of Rai in Zee Bangla’s popular serial Mithi Jhora, has achieved a significant milestone in her life. She has bought her own house, and the joyous moment was shared with her fans on social media. The actress posted pictures of the puja ceremony, where she is seen worshipping with devotion, accompanied by her parents.

Aratrika’s journey to stardom has been remarkable. Mithi Jhora is her third serial after Khelna Bari and Agnishikha. Her performance as the older sister, Rai, has earned her widespread recognition and admiration. The serial, which revolves around three sisters, has become one of the most popular shows on Zee Bangla, with Aratrika’s character being the centerpiece.

The actress’s decision to share the news of her new home with her fans is a testament to her connection with them. She captioned her pictures, “I made my own house, officially home sweet home,” expressing her pride and happiness. The pictures show Aratrika wearing a red saree, worshipping passionately, and her parents by her side. She also posted a picture of the home sacrifice, marking the beginning of her new journey.

Aratrika Maity’s home purchase is a significant milestone in her life, and she has shared this joyous moment with her fans. Her journey to stardom, which has been remarkable, is an inspiration. Her strong connection with her fans is a testament to their role in her success and her dedication and passion for her craft.