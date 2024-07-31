Sohini Sarkar’s Modern Mother-in-law: A Case of Mistaken Identity

Tollywood actress Sohini Sarkar, who recently tied the knot with singer Shovan Ganguly, was spotted with her manager Sayani Roy, who was mistaken for her mother-in-law due to a viral photo. The photo, which spread rapidly on social media, showed Sayani wearing a red and black saree, leading many to believe she was Sohini’s mother-in-law.

In addition to managing Sohini’s career, Sayani Roy founded SocialYard, a PR and digital marketing company. Her expertise in managing Sohini’s public image and online presence has been instrumental in shaping the actress’s career.

Sohini’s marriage to Shovan Ganguly was highly publicized, with many fans and well-wishers congratulating the couple on social media. However, the couple also faced criticism and trolling for their past relationships.

Despite the controversy, Sohini seems to enjoy her new life with Shovan. The couple has been spotted together at various events and outings, and Sohini has been sharing updates about her life on social media.

The mix-up between Sayani and Sohini’s mother-in-law has brought some much-needed laughter to the actress’s life. Sohini jokingly refers to Sayani as her “modern mother-in-law.” Sayani, on the other hand, was spotted in a chocolate-colored jumpsuit, looking stylish and modern.

Sohini Sarkar’s fake mother-in-law has stolen the show, but the show’s real star is Sohini’s manager and friend, Sayani Roy. Her dedication to Sohini’s career and expertise in managing the actress’s public image have made her an invaluable asset to Sohini’s team.