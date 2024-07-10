Siddharth Nigam Proud Of Friend Avneet Kaur On Her Cannes 2024 Achievement; Condemns The Fact That She Was Trolled

Siddharth Nigam the popular actor who got into the limelight for his portrayal as the lead in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, considers Avneet Kaur his best friend. There was a time when they shared screen space for the above-mentioned show too. Avneet and Siddharth, have many common interests, which include their eagerness as social media influencers. Being the young blood they are, they have a passion of creating new content for social media. Of course, as a pair, they are always loved and their fans who saw them together in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, want them to be paired up again. In a recent interview, Siddharth Nigam talked about his friend Avneet Kaur and her achievement at Cannes 2024.

However, when a media portal questioned Siddharth on the amount of trolling that Avneet received, he went all out to support her. He said, “I don’t think she was trolled. It was a proud moment for all of us that she attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 to promote her movie. It is a big thing and I am very happy for her.”

“I don’t know why people troll. I think they don’t understand the journey of the actor and acknowledge their hard work. People should rather appreciate the efforts of the actors rather than troll them. It is definitely not a good thing to troll anyone,” he was seen talking.

Siddharth also mentioned in this interview that he has always been in touch with Avneet who is his good friend.

Way to go, Siddharth!!