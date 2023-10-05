The Desi Girl Code In Sharara Suit From Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Aditi Bhatia

Highlights

Sharara Suits have become the everyday trend in different shades, prints, and patterns. When it comes to fashion, our social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Aditi Bhatia share a code to be the desi girl in the sharara suit.

Avneet Kaur In Printed Sharara Suit

Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet is a fashion lover. She turns into a desi girl in the comfort of a cotton sharara suit. The floral blue prints all over the drape look beautiful. The peplum kurta with flare sharara pajama and dupatta completes her look. With oxidized earrings and makeup, she glows like gold.

Jannat Zubair In Maroon Sharara Suit

Hichki actress Jannat blooms in the brightness of a maroon sharara suit. The plain peplum kurta with the loose palazzo looks beautiful. The gold embroidered and fur details in the dupatta add an extra dose of glamour. The long earrings and complementing makeup elevate her desi look.

Aditi Bhatia In Ivory Sharara Suit

The gorgeous Aditi looks like a goddess in this ivory sharara suit. The long, shiny kurta with matching palazzo looks aesthetic. At the same time, the red dupatta adds color and enchanting appearance. The simple makeup and her open hairstyle suit her overall glam. Her desi-ness is irresistible.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments.