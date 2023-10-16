Digital | Celebrities

Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur Takes Dip In Water Wearing Floral Bikini, Watch

Avneet Kaur is a stunning beauty in the town. The diva today shares a sizzling video of herself as she takes a dip in water in a floral bikini. Check out the video below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 04:50:13
Credit: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur is basking in glory with the success of her recently released film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ Apart from that, the diva has been making head-turning appearances at events and in the city. Today, the actress shows her too-hot-to-handle look in a floral bikini as she enjoys her spa time. Let’s check it out below.

Avneet Kaur’s Floral Bikini Avatar

On Sunday evening, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a sizzling video. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a sexy floral bikini set. She flaunts her hot avatar inside the water. Avneet enjoys her time under man-made water and takes a dip in the water.

Throughout the video, Avneet goes sensuously in the bikini, flaunting her toned figure. And in the caption, she revealed that the actress is having fun on her skincare day. Avneet looks too hot to handle in this sensuous avatar. She captioned her post, “Spa days best days.” Also, she shares a glimpse of her relaxing place. In the video text, she wrote, “One day, you will visit places you only thought existed in dreams.”

Well, it’s true! Avneet Kaur has worked hard every day to be where she is now. She began her journey as an actress since childhood and is now living the life she always dreamed about.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

