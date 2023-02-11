Avneet Kaur has been a step ahead with her bold fashion. Time and again, the actress has dropped in stunning fashion ecstasies. Owing, none of them failed to get the attention from fashion enthusiasts out there. That being said, Kaur has now shared a set of gorgeous pictures on her social media handle looking absolute divine in black saree.

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a beautiful black embellished sequinned saree. She teamed the six yard with a matching black blouse. The actress kept her makeup game strong with the look. Kaur opted for dewy bold eyes. She rounded it off with gorgeous pink lips. Her hair looked perfect, flowing wavy on her shoulders, while Avneet went on to share a set of stunning pictures in the saree, capturing herself in different moods.

Sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur captioned the pictures, saying, “Yeh teri chaand baaliyan 🖤✨”

Further details about the outfit:

Styled By :- @nehaadhvikmahajan

👗Saree :- @neerusindia

💍Jewellery:- @adan_creation_

📸-

@mannat_singh

Here take a look-

On the work front, Avneet Kaur sparked to fame with her stunning dance showcase in the dance reality show Dance India Dance. It’s been then, when Kaur ought to make her career as an actress. Later to that, she got featured in different television shows as a child actor. Avneet also got featured in the movie Mardaani alongside Rani Mukherji. Her work got immensely praise in the movie. As of late, she is busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru, that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the male lead. The film is banked by Manikarnika Films.