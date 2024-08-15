Unleash Glamour With Avneet Kaur’s Bold Lehenga Blouse Designs

Avneet Kaur, the young actress, has become a sensation in the entertainment world with her stints performing on-screen. However, she is not only limited to acting but also ruling the fashion world with bold, sartorial, and trendy choices. If you want to enhance your lehenga look, take inspiration from the actress to add a bold lehenga blouse design and become the center of attraction.

Avneet Kaur’s Inspired 5 Lehenga Blouse Design

Check out these glamorous blouse designs inspired by Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur, who has done everything from Bohemian to Embroidered work.

1) Bohemian-chic Butterfly Neckline Lehenga Blouse Design

Oh-so-breathtaking! Avneet is taking the desi fashion bar to another level with her black bohemian chic lehenga set. The boho-leaf printed skirt paired with a butterfly neckline black blouse looks wow. The mirror work on the blouse adds a sparkling touch, while the hanging mirror details give her a vintage touch. She completes her look with a threadwork jacket featuring mirror work and golden lace details around the border. She looks like a sight to behold with a sleek hairdo and huge oxidized jhumkas.

2) Embroidered Bustier Blouse Design

Avneet is a total showstopper. The actress wore a peachy pink lehenga set, combining a heavily embroidered skirt with a netted dupatta featuring embroidered border details. To enhance her look, she opted for a matching bustier blouse intricately detailed with sizzling embroidery, a deep V-neckline, and slim sleeves, adding a modern touch with traditional allure. The actress looked mesmerizing with a pretty green necklace set and a side-parted curls hairstyle.

3) Deep cut-out, Ruffle Sleeves Lehenga Blouse Design

Super stunning! Avneet rocks her runaway look in a stunning navy blue lehenga set, including a glittery, intricately embellished with vintage patterns sequined skirt teamed with a bold and fierce blue ruffle-sleeve blouse featuring a deep cut-out neckline raising the hotness bar. At the same time, the ruffle sleeves give her Madonna vibes. She rounded out her stunning looks with a sleek bun hairdo, stud earrings, and smokey makeup.

4) One-shoulder Bold Lehenga Blouse Design

“Love Ki Arrange Marriage” Actress looks stunning in her navy blue lehenga set. She chose a simple skirt with intricate glittery sequin details around the waist, resembling a Kamar Bandh. Her matching blouse has an infinity design and is adorned with sequins and beads, with a striking cut-out at the back, adding to the glamour. The sparkling sequins on the blouse give her outfit a mesmerizing touch. She completed her look with a heavily sequin-embellished dupatta and kept her hairstyle simple and open, exuding confidence in her bold avatar.

5) Plunging Neckline Beige Blouse Design

Avneet looks pretty in this simple yet beautiful floral-printed lehenga set. The beige lehenga includes a floor-length skirt with a floral print teamed with a matching dupatta. However, the actress adds a sparkling touch with the glittery plunging neckline matching blouse with a low backline, giving her a sizzling look. The actress looks dreamy with a diamond choker, stud earrings, and a messy bun.