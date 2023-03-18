Avneet Kaur has turned into goofyneet as she takes the time out to indulge into some with her own team inside her luxe vanity van. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see having a fun moment with her entire team. Here take a look down beneath to check out what she does when she gets ready for her shot.

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a beautiful black salwar suit. She teamed it with black shades long wavy hair with cute bangs in front. She decked it up with bold red lips. The actress can be seen dancing, posing in front of the mirror with a pout. While her hairdresser gets her hair done. We can also see her makeup artist looking at her all in amazement.

The video shows a cut to when Avneet Kaur steps out of her vanity leading her entire team who follows her and all of them show some fun dance moves to the song Jugni by Mika Singh.

Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Giving you a look at what happens inside Avneet’s Vanity 😂👻 #funtimes #behindthescenes #vanityscenes”

Avneet Kaur is known for her amazing dance skills and honing acting chops. She became a household name after her portrayal as Yasmine in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also worked with Rani Mukherji, in movies like Mardaani and Mardaani 2. As of now she is busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru, that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.