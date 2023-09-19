Digital | Celebrities

A video of Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma has gone viral on the internet, where we can see them enjoying a movie date together joined by Esha Gupta, Riyaz Ali and others.

In a recent social media sensation, a viral video featuring Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma has taken the internet by storm. The footage captured a heartwarming movie date, with the rumoured couple joined by some familiar faces, including the stunning Esha Gupta and the charismatic Riyaz Ali, among others. Their choice for the evening’s entertainment was none other than Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” starring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Check out the video-

Avneet Kaur, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, looked radiant as ever in the video, exuding her signature charm and grace. Her presence added a touch of star-studded glamour to the outing, and fans couldn’t help but admire her impeccable style and infectious smile. She was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raghav Sharma, sharing the spotlight with Avneet, appeared to be in high spirits, clearly enjoying the company and the cinematic experience. His affable demeanour and charismatic persona resonated with fans, making him a relatable figure in the video that brought joy to many.

For the unversed, Raghav Sharma and Avneet Kaur have been quite on the rumours radar, that they are dating. However, neither of the two confirmed the news.

Esha Gupta, a renowned actress known for her beauty and talent, graced the movie date with her presence, elevating the evening’s star power. Her elegance and poise added a touch of sophistication to the outing, and it’s no surprise that all eyes were on her.

Riyaz Ali, a social media sensation in his own right, brought his unique energy and charm to the gathering. His vibrant personality and incredible rapport with fans ensured that the video had an even wider reach, sparking conversations and excitement across the internet.