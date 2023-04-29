Watch: Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh's 'desi Punjabi swag' on Diljit Dosanjh song

Check out how Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh got groovy and had a blast together

Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh are two individuals who are currently bonding well wonderfully. The two of them are absolutely relishing their time on the sets of their upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and well, we can’t keep calm for real. While Avneet Kaur has been a successful TV actress and digital sensation in the past, Sunny Singh became extremely popular after projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Jai Mummy Di and more. He will also be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as far as professional aspect is concerned.

Check out this latest fun and entertaining reel video of Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh from the sets of their upcoming movie “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage”

Recently, as the makers announced the shoot commencement of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Sunny Singh’s fans are excited to watch him do a family comedy. The actor will be paired with Avneet Kaur for the first time on the big screen. As the cast is currently busy shooting for the film, The lead pair managed to take some time out and groove their hearts out on one of Diljit Dosanjh’s popular songs. While taking the video live on his social media, Sunny shared, “Singh & Kaur #chauffer #ourvibe #funday”. See below folks –

Looks like the duo is completely enjoying their time on the sets of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Apart from Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Sunny Singh will also be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas, The Virgin Tree and Single Salma opposite Huma Qureshi.