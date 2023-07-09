ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Curvaceous Curves In Unbuttoned Denim

Avneet Kaur is a social media sensation. With her curvaceous curves and moves, the diva is winning hearts in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 18:35:32
The sensational social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur is garnering attention with her style and gorgeousness. Her Instagram feed is all about wow fashion and style. She knows how to captivate her fans. And yet again, the diva is ruling over hearts with her curvaceous curves in unbuttoned denim. Let’s take a look.

Avneet Kaur’s Curvaceous Curves

The diva shared a captivating video flaunting her curves in the latest Instagram dump. In the video, the actress wore a white corset bustier paired with a high waist denim. She left her denim button undone that defined her curvaceous curves. A pair of gold earrings and a choker accessorized her look. Her curly messy hairstyle, rosy makeup, and luscious lips rounded her look.

Avneet Kaur, throughout the video, captivated her fans. Her sultry moves and expressions were jaw-dropping. At the same time, the red backdrop and moody lighting added to the overall mood. After posing on her sofa, she walked towards the camera, defining her hourglass figure in the video. She captioned her post, “Oh that’s life! That’s life! (With a red heart and fire emoji).”

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur is buzzing in headlines with her performance in her debut film Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

