Watch: Avneet Kaur Shows Her 10-on-10 Moves In Cut-out Top And Pant

Avneet Kaur, the sensational beauty queen of the town, always treats fans with something new and exceptional. The ‘Tiku Weds Sheru actress loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life, and this time, Avneet dropped a video of herself showcasing her dancing skills.

Avneet Kaur began her journey as a dancer for those who don’t, and it’s obvious she has exceptional dancing skills. And today, the diva treats her fans with her 10-on-10 dance moves. Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet Kaur shared a video of herself dancing to Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh’s latest song, ‘Gaadi Kaali.’

In the video, Avneet can be seen perfectly syncing with the beats of the song. She dances with a girl in the video. However, her sassy moves are undoubtedly 10-on-10. The way she moves her body looks super sensual and entertaining. In contrast, Avneet Kaur wore a black and blue cut-out top, accentuating her boldness. She pairs her look with black puffy pants and black shoes, complementing her appearance.

Avneet Kaur is basking in glory with the success of her debut film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ on the OTT platform. With her regular social media posts, the diva keeps her fans engaged.

