Watch: Avneet Kaur's audition video from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga goes viral

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga gained immense popularity due to its engaging storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stunning performances by the cast. The show’s creators had done an excellent job of blending the elements of fantasy, romance, and drama, making it a perfect package for viewers of all ages.

With its engaging storyline, exceptional performances, and stunning visuals, the show became a fan-favorite in India. Owing to that, today we are with an old video of Avneet Kaur for all her fans, where we can witness her auditioning for Princess Yasmine.

Avneet Kaur’s audition video

In the video we can see Avneet Kaur auditioning for her role as Yasmine for the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. We can see a young Avneet in the video, articulating her dialogues like a pro.

Her expressions look on point in the video. Kaur proves it all viable that she truly is a talented actress. Check out below-

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga was a Hindi language television series that aired on Sony SAB channel. It premiered in 2018 and quickly became one of the most-watched television shows in India. The show was based on the classic tale of Aladdin but featured a unique twist to the original story.

The series starred Siddharth Nigam as Aladdin and Avneet Kaur as Princess Yasmine. The show also featured other popular actors such as Aamir Dalvi, Gireesh Sahedev, and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles. The show’s cast was known for their exceptional acting skills and their chemistry on-screen.