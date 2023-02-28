Kendall Nicole Jenner is a stunning American model, TV personality, and socialite. She is Kris Jenner’s and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter, and she rose to popularity on the reality program Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner began modeling when she was 14 years old.

Kendall Jenner had a breakthrough season, walking the catwalk for somewhat upgraded designers at the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks after working in commercial ad campaigns and photoshoots. Kendall Jenner has also been featured in advertisements, editorials, cover images for LOVE, various international Vogue editions, and an Estée Lauder brand ambassador.

Kendall Jenner began starring on the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which covers the Kardashian family’s personal and professional activities. The show was a smash hit for its network, E!, and spawned several spin-offs, including Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Take Miami, & Kim Take New York, and Lamar, Kourtney, and Khloé Take The Hamptons, all of which Jenner appeared in.

Kendall Jenner is prominent for her fashionable style and ability to pull off any ensemble. Whether on the runway or at a red carpet event, the model’s outfits never fail to turn heads. She recently walked into a camel-colored duffle coat ensemble; scroll down to view her gorgeous look.

Kendall Jenner’s Video Appearance

The Kardashians star showed off her swagger at Thursday’s Prada Fall/Winter 2023 presentation. She wore a brown hooded toggle coat and pointy-toed, citrus-colored shoes. Her comfortable outerwear included long sleeves, a calf-length hem, square front pockets, and a wide hood. The pocketed item, cinched by brown bar buttons tied to triangles of espresso leather, put a comfortable spin on antique fisherman gear. The reality personality had her brunette locks straightened with a side part. Jenner followed suit with purple eyelash extensions, keeping her glam basic with a natural, glowing face. In the video, she shows her dashing walking appearance with an intense look at the camera. Kendall Jenner captioned her Instagram post, “thank you thank you thank you @prada.”

