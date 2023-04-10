Kylie Jenner never misses a chance to celebrate festivals with family and have fun together. The diva dropped a couple of stunning looks from her Easter look. As generously as Kendall Jenner shared her simple yet attractive look for Easter in her Instagram story.

A fan page of Kylie dropped some beautiful pictures of Jenner’s sisters Kylie and Kendall’s childhood. Throughout these pictures, the sister seems to be sharing an adorable bond. Also, the duo looked super cute in these childhood pics. The Jenner sisters hugged each other, laughed, played, and ate together. Indeed an inseparable bond between Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner wore an olive green bodycon dress followed by a netted pattern. She kept her appearance simple and beautiful with earrings and rosy makeup. She posed with a basket filled with white eggs and sunflowers for the pictures. She raised the temperature with her hotness in sunkissed photos. And in the caption, she wished, “Happy Easter.”

While Kendall Jenner chooses a cool and classy look for water in a grey halter neck bodycon satin dress. Her minimalistic makeup and accessories uplifted her look. She looked jaw-dropping in this avatar for Easter. She captioned the picture, “Auntie Kenny.”

Kylie Jenner shared another set of pictures and had a great time with her family having lunch. The diva prepared a gift for the kids. They had a beautiful lunchtime with family where the dining was full of flowers and delicious dishes. While the kids enjoyed their time together and played in the swimming pool. She captioned it, “The sweetest easter weekend 🐰💕’.

How was your Easter celebration? Follow IWMBuzz.com.