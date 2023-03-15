Kendall is a Beautiful American model, media personality, and socialite. She is the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, and she gained fame in the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At the age of 14, Jenner started modeling.

Kendall Jenner, who had previously participated in commercial ad campaigns and photoshoots, had a breakthrough season in 2014 and 2015 when she walked the runway for significantly more upscale designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner is also an Estée Lauder brand ambassador and has appeared in editorials, advertising, and cover photos for LOVE and various international Vogue editions.

On the reality television program Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicles the private and professional life of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner started making appearances. The show was a hit for its network, E!, and led to several spinoffs, including Khloé including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, & Kim Take New York, and Lamar, Kourtney, and Khloé Take The Hamptons, all of which Jenner appeared in.

Kendall Jenner is renowned for her fashion-forward sense of style and versatility. The model’s outfits never fail to draw attention, whether walking the runway or attending a red carpet-event. She is not afraid to try new looks and looks great on and off the red carpet. She recently appeared wearing a black crop top and skirt; scroll down to see her outfit.

Kendall Jenner’s Black Outfit

Kendall Jenner has been all about the fringed perks recently. Kendall’s fringed suede crop top gives her a distinctively Western vibe. On the other hand, Kendall Jenner changed her color scheme to dark grey and black, putting a sophisticated Big Apple spin on the old classic. Her most recent look (above) featured a frayed black suede crop top over a small black, revealing her amazingly toned abs and leaving us wondering where she keeps all those burgers. Her edgy style was completed by a slim charcoal skirt, round sunnies, and patent leather Louis Vuitton boots, while a fuss-free messy bun kept things casual.

However, users trolled. A user said, “Such a terrible role model for young kids.” “You have ALL the looks in your family….please be the one that also keeps your clothes on. ❤️❤️”, said the second.

