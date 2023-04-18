Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular and sensational personalities in the world of digital media and entertainment. She’s one of the youngest billionaires globally and well, that’s what makes her all the way more interesting and appealing as a personality. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and well, whenever there’s an update about her life, netizens get the most excited and how.

Kylie Jenner is dating Timothee Chalamet as per media reports:

So, to tell you about Kylie Jenner and what’s happening in her life right now, what do we understand? As per reports in E News!, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet and are dating and Kylie is also calling herself by his name these days. The news of their relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie Jenner had broken up with Travis Scott with whom she shares her daughter Stormi and son Aire. The two of them were linked on and off ever since the time they were first linked in 2017 many years back.

