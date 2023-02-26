The Instagram influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has left entire internet astounded with her Vanity Fair magazine photoshoot on social media. The star took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the magazine photoshoot. Kylie looked absolutely bomb and beautiful in the pictures, as she decked up in her latex two-piece wear. What’s more, we loved how she kept up with the abstract quotient veiling her face with a fish net mask.

In the pictures, we can see Kylie Jenner wearing a latex black bralette. She teamed it with matching high waist latex shorts. The star completed the look with a black leather blazer. And for veiling her face, she picked up a black fish net mask with white abstract prints on it. For makeup, she completed the look with bold beautiful eyes and nude lips. Sharing the pictures, Kylie Jenner tagged the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ in the caption alongside black heart emoji.

Here take a look at the pictures-

As of now, the star along with Selena Gomez have been hitting the headlines, after the latter left Kylie behind and became the most followed woman on Instagram. This has picked up several controversies amongst their fans too.

Kylie’s fashion quotient has always been our muse to look up to. Her preppy picks in every other sass outfit, Kylie has never failed to drop in goals with her bold looks. And these above pictures are no different from the rundown. From decking up this bold in latex, to ditching her clothes for the magazine cover, Kylie has proven to be the ultimate fashion ultimatum for the enthusiasts round the world.

What are your thoughts on these aforementioned pictures by Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comments below. And for more such Kardashian updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.