Janhvi Kapoor’s Indianness at the Paris Haute Couture Week Debut Global Stage beats Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner! Stands Tall As Second Most Tracked! Deets inside!

One of the most versatile and beautiful actresses, Janhvi Kapoor, has once again captured the spotlight, this time on an international stage. Janhvi who has been making headlines for her recent walk at the Paris Haute Couture Week for designer Rahul Mishra, has not only impressed the fashion world but also represented Indian craftsmen on a global stage – solidifying herself on as a global fashion icon!

In the aftermath of her Paris walk, ‘Lefty’, a renowned Hollywood publication, released a report highlighting Kapoor’s impact on the global fashion scene. Ranking among the top influencers, Kapoor’s walk stands tall as the second most tracked, alongside established Hollywood celebrities like Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner,, Pia Jauncey among many others, this is a testament to her growing influence beyond Indian cinema.

The event, which took place recently, showcased Kapoor in an exquisite ensemble by Rahul Mishra with a holographic skirt and an embellished bustier top. Her impeccable fashion sense and confident stride down the runway immediately caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and media alike. Photographs of her stunning look spread like wildfire across social media platforms and graced the pages of numerous publications.

On the workfront, Janhvi Kapoor’s filmography is currently brimming with exciting projects, ranging from ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ to Ulajh. Her most recent film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, showcases Kapoor in a compelling role as a dedicated cricketer deeply committed to her love for the sport.