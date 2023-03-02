Jannat Zubair is an avid social media user. She owns a huge fanbase on her Instagram handle, counting to over 40 million on Instagram. Time and again, her regular fashion posts and influencing updates leave their fans startled to the core. As of now, she has shared a video of a new Pepsi ad, that features the quirkiest ever Ranveer Singh. The video looks all groovy and grand, with Pepsi’s new anthem on board. Jannat Zubair collaborated with the brand and gave a special shoutout to Ranveer Singh as well, as we can find him all in his goof mood in the ad campaign.

Sharing the electrifying video on her gram, Jannat Zubair captioned it saying, “When feeling low at your work place, lets get a Pepsi as Duniya keechenge neeche , but you got to rise up baby Pepsi is here with it’s anthem!! #PepsiRiseUpBaby @pepsiindia @ranveersingh”

Here take a look at the video-

However, as Jannat Zubair wasn’t present in the advertisement, fans were quick to notice it in the segment and dropped comments, urging to know why Jannat wasn’t there in the video.

On the work front, Jannat Zubair has come a long way herself. Starting off her career as a child actor, the actress has acted in several popular tv shows to date. She became a household name with her work in the show Phulwa as a child actor. Later to that, she acted in other television shows too. The actress also bagged several pivotal roles in movies, and recently made her Pollywood debut. The actress, in terms of her television stint, was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.