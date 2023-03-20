Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen, the divas do not fail to keep us baffled with their fashion perks. The actresses are avid social media users and have time and again been at the forefront given their spectacular showcases in the best fashion. Owing to that, the divas have now startled their fans with their latest Instagram posts, where we could see the two lovelies all looking grand in their preppy fashion decks.

Avneet Kaur

The actress currently owns a whopping 32 million followers on her Instagram. The actress keeps her fans wowed and astounded every day with her looks and style. As of now, she has shared a reel video, where we can see Kaur wearing a stunning blue embellished piece of kaftan gown. The ensemble featured a deep v-neck. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. For makeup, the diva decked it up with dewy soft eyes, pink lips and a pair of drop floral earrings.

The actress vibed to the popular track “SPAIN” by Jassa Dhillon. On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.

Anushka Sen

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump straight from her home. The actress can be seen cherishing the brand-new neon lights that she used to decorate her room. The actress stunned in a beautiful black co-Ord set. She wore a stylish black crop top that she teamed with mini black shorts. The actress rounded the look off with a sleek ponytail, gorgeous black oval shades and minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Neon dreams”

On the work front, Sen is best known for her work in the show Baal Veer. She has also recently bagged two Korean dramas.