Bandish Bandits S2 Review: Explores the cost of artistic ambition

Bandish Bandits returns for its second season, and what a return it is. The canvas has expanded, the stakes have deepened, and the music—a soul-stirring fusion of classical and contemporary—is even more electrifying.

This time, the show doesn’t just hum; it roars with the intensity of its characters’ internal struggles, artistic dilemmas, and the ever-looming question: How does one remain true to an art form while pursuing the spotlight? Directed with impeccable sensitivity by Anand Tiwari, Bandish Bandits Season 2 is a bold showcase of ambition, legacy, and personal reinvention—at once graceful and tempestuous, like a raga played on a sitar whose strings are pulled tight by the weight of history.

Where the first season framed its narrative around the clash between classical music and pop culture, Season 2 shifts to the quieter but far more profound tensions within Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry). These two central characters, now separated both emotionally and artistically, must navigate the murky waters between preserving their roots and embracing the winds of change.

Radhe, thrust into the revered role of Sangeet Samrath, finds himself suffocating beneath the weight of his grandfather’s legacy. There is an ever-present anxiety in his performance—an unease that runs deeper than the notes of any raga. He is the heir to a tradition, but the world outside his gharana is changing fast. The purity of classical music, with all its intricate rules and structures, feels almost suffocating in an era dominated by pop, streaming, and viral fame.

Radhe’s dilemma, beautifully portrayed by Bhowmik, is not just artistic—it is existential. How does one reconcile the need to preserve an art form that demands total commitment, with the desire to remain relevant in a world where the rules of success are fluid and fleeting?

Tamanna’s journey is no less fraught. At the start of the season, she is far from the glamorous pop star we once knew. Having stepped out of the spotlight, she is now a student at a music school in Kasuli, under the strict tutelage of Nalini (Divya Dutta), whose teachings are far removed from the commercialized world she once inhabited. Tamanna’s evolution is marked by a paradox: her quest for artistic purity is at odds with the ambition that once drove her to fame. She must learn that in the world of classical music, the individual voice often needs to be subdued for the sake of the ensemble. In this season, we see her struggle with the idea of stepping into the background—of humbling herself to allow the collective, the band, to shine. The quiet tension between her personal desires and her artistic growth forms one of the season’s most clear arcs.

The core of Season 2 revolves around a theme that is as old as time itself: the tension between tradition and reinvention. And yet, this tension is not presented as a simple dichotomy. Bandish Bandits understands that art is not about rigid boundaries but the fluidity of expression within those boundaries. Radhe’s internal journey is a reckoning with this notion. The show’s writing (by Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, and Lara Chandni) elegantly weaves together moments of profound introspection with the broader cultural shifts that challenge his sense of duty.

When Radhe discovers his grandfather’s hidden past, it becomes clear that the legacy of a musical tradition is never as straightforward as it seems—it is often messy, human, and complex. This revelation adds weight to his struggle, making his search for a place in the world of classical music feel not just personal but almost tragic in its depth.

Tamanna’s journey mirrors Radhe’s, but it comes from a different place. Whereas Radhe must learn how to protect and uphold the sanctity of a tradition, Tamanna must learn how to make that tradition her own. The beauty of this dynamic is that Bandish Bandits never reduces them to mere symbols of ‘old vs new.’ Instead, it paints them as two sides of the same coin—each struggling with the question of how to be true to themselves while evolving in a world that demands change.

This season’s narrative intensifies when both characters are thrust into the Euro Band Championship, a reality music competition where their personal and professional worlds collide with dramatic force. The stage is set for a battle not just of musical prowess, but of ideologies: Radhe’s classical roots against Tamanna’s pop aspirations, with the stakes far exceeding just a contest. Their rivalry is less about winning than about defining their place in the world of music—a world that no longer waits for anyone.

The performances, as ever, are exemplary. Ritwik Bhowmik’s Radhe is a study in restraint and intensity. He plays the role of a man caught between his past and his future with a quiet ferocity that pulls the viewer into his turmoil. Shreya Chaudhry, as Tamanna, is equally nuanced, giving us a character who is both vulnerable and resolute. She nails the delicate balance between ambition and introspection. Divya Dutta, as Nalini, the no-nonsense mentor, is a revelation. Her sternness hides a deep well of compassion, and it is in her moments of quiet guidance that the season finds its emotional heart.

The supporting cast—led by Atul Kulkarni’s brooding Digvijay and Sheeba Chadha’s matriarchal figure—brings a layer of complexity to the show, offering grounding performances that never overshadow the central story.

The visual aesthetics of Bandish Bandits are a triumph in themselves. The lush landscapes of Kasuli, the intimate gharana scenes, and the high-stakes drama of the reality show are all framed with elegance and care. Tiwari’s direction ensures that the drama never overtakes the music—it complements it. Every note, every gesture, every pause feels as intentional as a well-placed musical phrase.

At times, the pacing falters, particularly in the middle episodes, where the drama occasionally lingers longer than necessary. Yet, these moments are fleeting, and in the grand orchestration of the season, they seem almost trivial.

What truly lingers is the quiet brilliance of a show that dares to tackle the personal cost of artistic ambition—without ever resorting to melodrama.

It is a tribute to the complexities of being an artist in an ever-changing world, where the pursuit of success is both a personal battle and a collective endeavor.

Like the music at its core, Bandish Bandits moves with an elegance that is both timeless and urgent, a rare feat in the world of modern drama.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.

Watch Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video.