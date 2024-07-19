Bluetick Review: Hooks You Right From The Start

Rating: 3.5 stars

“Bluetick” hooks you right from the start. Directed by Shubham Singh, this six-episode show dives deep into the life of Pallavi, a young influencer from a modest background who’s determined to make it big. What unfolds is a tale that’s as gripping as it is cautionary.

Parul Gulati is fantastic as Pallavi! We earlier have seen in the series Girls Hostel as Zahira Ali, then as Aarti in Silence 2. And it’s fair to call her a chameleon, as she slips into these characters as her ‘second skin.’

Pallavi here invigorates!

She brings a mix of ambition and vulnerability to the role, making you root for her even when she makes questionable choices. Pallavi’s journey is a rollercoaster ride, filled with moments of triumph and despair. She’s a character you can’t help but connect with, especially in today’s world where social media is so dominant.

The supporting cast is equally strong. Siddharth Nigam, Shreya Gupto, Neeraj Sood, and Neelu Kohli deliver performances that add depth to the story. They each play pivotal roles in Pallavi’s life, from supportive friends to stern family members, and they help paint a complete picture of the pressures she faces.

The storyline is well-crafted, with flashbacks that coherently integrate with the present-day narrative. We see Pallavi’s rise to fame and the sacrifices she makes along the way. The series doesn’t shy away from showing the darker side of social media, where likes and followers come at the cost of authenticity and authentic relationships.

One of the standout elements of “Bluetick” is its visual appeal!

The graphics are top-notch and enhance the storytelling without being distracting. The series effectively contrasts the glamorous, filtered world of social media with the often-harsh reality behind the scenes. It’s a poignant reminder of how misleading online personas can be.

However, the series isn’t perfect. There are moments where the pacing feels off, and some plot twists are a bit predictable. But these are minor issues in an otherwise compelling narrative. The show’s ability to keep you engaged, combined with its timely commentary on the influencer culture, makes it a worthwhile watch.

“Bluetick” earns a solid 3.5 stars for its captivating exploration of the digital age’s complexities. It’s a series that will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the true cost of fame and the blurred lines between the real and the reel. Prepare to be entertained, enlightened, and perhaps even a little unnerved by this thought-provoking drama.

Watch it on Epic On.