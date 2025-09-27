Ek Tha Deewana Micro-drama Review: Compelling Narrative Backed By Strong Performances

With the name “Ek Tha Deewana”, you might think it’s a love story, but there’s a twist, as it’s not just a love story but a compelling narrative of love, betrayal, power, and resilience. The Pocket TV’s new microdrama keeps the viewers hooked with intensity and unexpected turns till the very end.

The story revolves around the rich businessman Armaan, who thinks his wife loves him as much as he does, and becomes a victim of a cunning ploy of his wife, Jhanvi. She not only tries to take over all of Armaan’s business but also crosses the line by betraying him, pushing him off the building’s roof.

However, if you think she is the main culprit, but here’s where the surprise comes. What begins as a love story transforms into a betrayal saga, but darker, hidden secrets lie beneath, making the story stand out. Armaan’s journey takes a new turn when Khushi enters his life, while his resilience helps him get what always belonged to him.

Television’s charming boy, Paras Kalnawat, in the main lead, shines brighter, doing justice to his role. And not only him, but also popular actors Shubhi Joshi, Kamya Shalabh Dang, Karanvir Bohra, and Navika Kotia, with their strong performances, make this show a must-watch for someone who enjoys drama, suspense, thrillers, and love stories.

What makes Ek Tha Deewana stand out is the strong performance by all the actors, who bring their raw intensity to the scenes, making the story more engaging and dramatic. And the soft moments between Armaan and Khushi come out as a moment to take a breath from the high drama, revengeful narrative, and cunning ploys.

Produced by Pocket TV and directed by Hemant Kumar, Ek Tha Deewana is a perfect entertainer, and watching television’s known faces in a different yet compelling storyline treats the viewers.

IWMBuzz rates Ek Tha Deewana 3.5 out of 5 stars!