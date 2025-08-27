Half CA 2 Review: A story of chasing dreams, fighting burnout, and hope

Pratish Mehta directed Half CA 2, which is now available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player. In OTT, TVF has always kept the audience engaged with heart-warming stories. Be it Pitchers, Aspirants, or Half CA, their shows have always showcased the dreams, hard work, and emotions of the youth in a way that makes them feel like our own. The audience loved the first season of Half CA as it presented the tough world of becoming a CA and the struggle associated with it in a real way.

Season 2 begins where the first season ended. Archie Mehta (Ahsaas Channa) is trying to balance her articleship and studies, while Neeraj Bhaiya (Gyanendra Tripathi) is preparing for his last attempt at the CA final. This time, someone from Neeraj’s past returns, making his path even more difficult. On the one hand, there are pressures of a city like Mumbai, and on the other hand, there are personal problems. Archie and Neeraj fight for their dreams and lives.

Archie’s fatigue, self-doubt, and search for small happiness will be relatable to every young professional. Neeraj’s character has more depth—a person who struggles to manage his career, failures, and personal relationships amidst society’s ticking clock.

This time, the show also sees the color of romance—the bonding between Archie and Tejas (Prit Kamani) and the chemistry between Neeraj and Kavya (Aishwarya Ojha) give the story a more human touch. These small moments prevent the story from becoming just a tale of struggle.

Speaking about acting, Ahsaas Channa has once again brought life to the role of Archie. Her struggle, her struggle, and her shine inspire the audience. Gyanendra Tripathi’s Neeraj is very strong—he is a guide, a friend, and a sensitive person who is struggling with his own weaknesses.

Yes, the story is a bit predictable this time, and the freshness that was there in the first season is missing at times. But the precise writing, strong acting, and emotional moments keep this season gripping, especially the climax, which lays a strong foundation for the next season.

Half CA 2 is a show that will make you understand the real struggle of students. It inspires, touches hearts, and connects with the audience.

Rating: 3.5/5

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.