Janaawar – The Beast Within Review: Bhuvan Arora Excels In This Powerful Thriller

Rating: 3/5 stars

Crime thrillers typically revolve around the search for a murderer, a mysterious body, and hidden secrets. But ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ delves deeper into its story than just suspense, but also delves deeply into the caste, politics, and social realities of small towns. This is what makes this series unique and impactful.

The show’s story is set in the fictional town of Chand (Chhattisgarh). Here, Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora) is torn between his duty and personal life. This honest police officer, eager to spend time with his pregnant wife, becomes embroiled when a decomposing body is discovered in a nearby forest. Gradually, more bodies emerge—sometimes headless, sometimes mysterious deaths—and rumors, fear, and political pressure intensify in the city.

As the investigation progresses, it becomes clear that this case is not just about crime, but also about the city’s deeply rooted caste discrimination, old beliefs, and power politics. These layers give the show more depth than a typical crime drama.

Bhuvan Arora portrays Hemant Kumar with strength and sensitivity. He comes from a tribal community and struggles between silent suffering and his duty, which makes the character feel human. His friendship with the chai wala Kailash (Badrul Islam), who faces caste discrimination yet finds peace in the small moments of life, is the most emotional part of the show.

The supporting cast is also excellent—Atul Kale (Inspector Dayanand), Alok Mishra (MLA Jagtap), and Bhagwan Tiwari (DSP Pathak) add authenticity to the story. The dusty streets of the police station, the tea stalls, and the everyday conversations of the village give the show a real feel.

The series’s greatest strength is its honesty and down-to-earth presentation. Although there are some tonal shifts and convenient twists, its short episodes make it perfect for binge-watching.

Ultimately, ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ isn’t just about catching criminals. It questions who the real “Janaawar” is—the criminals, society, or the bitterness and prejudices hidden within us that turn us from humans into beasts.

