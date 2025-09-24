Mafia Don – A Micro Drama Where Death is Just the Beginning

Chetan Hansraj returns to the screen with Story TV in a striking new avatar, stepping into the role of a feared gangster whose journey doesn’t end with death.

Instead, his story turns unexpectedly when his spirit is reincarnated into the body of a young boy played by Rudra Soni, someone who is constantly bullied and overlooked by society.

What unfolds is a gripping mix of grit and guidance, as Chetan Hansraj’s powerful presence as the gangster becomes the voice and strength that helps Rudra Soni’s character face challenges he could never confront alone.

The show doesn’t tread the beaten path of family conflicts or social status dramas. Instead, it explores the fascinating theme of rebirth and second chances, while blending the underworld’s raw world with an ordinary boy’s struggles. The dynamic between Chetan’s seasoned gangster persona and Rudra’s vulnerable, bullied self creates a unique rhythm that is both dramatic and emotional. Audiences are pulled into the tension of how a once-feared don’s instincts and street smarts can transform the life of a boy who had never been able to stand up for himself.

The story promises fast-paced twists, layered characters, and a fresh concept in the micro-drama space over 45 episodes.

It’s not just about crime or revenge but about resilience, identity, and the surprising ways life gives people another shot. With Chetan Hansraj bringing weight and charisma to the narrative and Rudra Soni anchoring the emotional depth, Mafia Don stands apart as a marquee micro drama that dares to step beyond the conventional, making it a must-watch for those looking for storytelling that breaks the mould.