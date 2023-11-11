Review Of Pippa: Pippa Remarkably Unsentimental Look At War

Pippa(Prime Video)

Rating:****

The tendency to glorify the ravages of war, is neatly avoided in Raja Menon’s Pippa which opens with a lengthy prologue explaining who or what ‘Pippa’ is. The amphibian battle tank will show up later when the live action at the warfront kicks in.

Warning: don’t expect too much bullets and bloodshed in this war film. This is not your Bridge Over the River Kwai, Border kind of violence-torn war saga.

Based on the real experiences of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta from the book The Burning Chaffees, Pippa takes its time to get to the point: there is no point to shedding blood at the border. Sure, India helped East Pakistan in creating Bangladesh. But at what cost? Was all the bloodshed worth it?

Imagined in colours of valour that do not favour violence, Pippa is a well-told story of a family of siblings engaged in the 1971 war . The pace is languorous and unhurried. But the payoff is substantial. We come away from the war saga with a tear in our eye and no blood on our hands.

The performances are stubbornly laidback. Ishaan Khattar has the author-backed role. He makes the best of the opportunity. But is betrayed by his boyish personality. Priyanshu Painyuli is well cast as the upright committed sibling soldier. Perhaps he should have been cast in the title role.

The performance that caught my attention was Kamal Sadanah as Sam Manekshaw. It is a warm winking tribute to the Field Marshall.

A R Rahman’s music has lately been sounding lamentably lackluster.In Pippa the music and songs are not just disappointing, they are unwanted.

Director Raja Krishna Menon(whose earlier credits include the taut and gripping Airlift) takes his own time to gather the plot into a compendium of collective war images. This is not an upscale war film like J P Dutta’s Border or Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya. The stakes in Pippa are not that high.