Review Of Squid Games Season 3: Power Packed & Mind-Bending

Squid Game S3 is less interested in the shock of death and more in the weight of living. There’s a sense of weariness that runs through the characters now.

Gi-hun, no longer wide-eyed or reactive, is hollowed out by grief. Jun-hee clings to hope while her body fails her. Myung-gi hides cowardice behind anger.

Everyone is bleeding, but not all from wounds you can see. The writing leans into that internal damage. Conversations are shorter, colder. Silences say more than most dialogues ever could.

Direction, too, finds a more philosophical rhythm this time. Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t indulge in violence for the sake of thrill. He lets the camera sit with discomfort, not flinch from it. There’s a raw patience in his storytelling now. In earlier seasons, bloodshed arrived with adrenaline. Here, it arrives with consequence. It’s personal. It’s earned.

Take the deadly version of hide-and-seek, for instance. It’s structured as a simple mechanic, but becomes a stage for betrayal, protection, and fear. When a mother gives birth mid-game, when players turn on a child, when a man kills to protect a baby, he didn’t father, the line between survival and surrender becomes painfully thin. These moments land not because they are dramatic, but because they are quiet and personal.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the new season reunites familiar faces like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-joon, while welcoming fresh talent including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Park Sung-hoon. With just six episodes, every moment is packed with tension, tough choices, and deeper dives into the lives of those caught in the brutal game.

This season explores how far people will go when pushed to their limits, all while introducing new characters and relationships that add even more emotional weight to the story. Also joining the cast are Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won, each bringing something unique to the mix.

That’s that, the season however, falters in execution. At just six episodes, it rushes. The pacing leaves little room for us to sit with the aftermath.

But, while you see a lack of time here, the season makes up for in intention. The themes go a bit in-depth and deeper this time. This is a story about the quiet weight of memory. When the games become more about meaning. Season 3 questions self. The answer is brutally honest. You are left with what you choose to keep.

Squid Games S3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

IWMBuzz rates 4 out of 5 stars.