Rewind Wala Love Review: A Tale of Second Chances in Love

From the first episode, you sense this isn’t just another love story—it’s about revisiting emotions, reliving moments, and discovering what love means when given a chance to rewind.

Ashnoor Kaur plays a character full of innocence and charm, someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, while Zain Imam takes on the role of a man caught between the past and the present, questioning his own emotions as life throws him unexpected turns. Trishna Mukherjee’s presence adds intensity and balance to the triangle, giving depth to the storyline with her subtle but powerful performance.

The beauty of Rewind Wala Love lies in how it unfolds—slowly but surely drawing you into a world where old bonds resurface, new conflicts arise, and love is tested against time. There’s a subtle push-and-pull between destiny and choice, where each character’s journey makes you wonder what direction their hearts will eventually take. The narrative feels light yet layered, with enough intrigue to keep you hooked to see how the rewind changes everything.

The show doesn’t try too hard with grand settings; instead, it relies on strong performances and an emotionally connected story. It has that sweet, nostalgic charm, reminding viewers of how delicate and complicated young love can be when past memories collide with present realities.

Overall, Rewind Wala Love is an engaging watch for those who enjoy romance with a twist of destiny. It’s short, impactful, and leaves you reflecting on the “what ifs” of love long after the episodes end.

IWMBuzz Ratings: 3.5 / 5