Rishqiyaan Micro-drama Review: Love Beyond Imagination

Heartbreak in love has become a common thing in today’s generation, but the effects it causes leave a lasting scar, and such is the story of Aarohi in the Pocket TV’s latest micro-drama, Rishqiyaan (Rishqiyaan: Dil Dosti Aur Dhokha). The show stars Nishant Singh and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

It’s a tale of heartbreak of the lead character Aarohi, who steps into a fake marriage after her heartbreak, just for her grandmother and mother’s happiness. However, unaware of what destiny has in store for her, Aarohi brings Raghav, the male lead in her life, adding more drama and twists.

The charming Nishant Singh and Yukti Kapoor paired for the first time but are winning hearts with their chemistry- quirky, lovable, and impressive. However, do not forget to mention Karan Khanna, Ahsaan Qureshi, Tanu Khan, Kasturi, Banerjee, Shagufta Ali, and Preeti Mehra’s performance in the side roles, adding a touch of spice and drama.

Overall, Rishqiyaan: Dil Dosti Aur Dhokha is a perfect blend of drama and emotions with unexpected twists, a predictable storyline, and impressive performances by the whole cast. It narrates the true meaning of love and how it always conquers, woven in a beautiful storyline. Ahsaan Qureshi’s shayaris and dialogues delivery comes out as a breath of laughter in the intense drama.

Rishqiyaan: Dil Dosti Aur Dhokha is a micro drama produced by Drunkenn Gurus Films by Adityoa Suranna. Adityoa has been a Casting Director for many years, and now he is a producer. Rishqiyaan stars Nishant Singh and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars!