ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Editorial

Spy Is Tiger Gone Haywire

There is no way of softening the blow. So let’s just say, Spy is the arguably the worst espionage film ever . The screenplay(by Annirudh Krishnamurthy) is more of a scream-play. It tries to cram in many twists spread into many countries , but it can’t even seem to get Nepal right. The hilly country is fake-created,presumably in some corner of Andhra Pradesh.

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Aug,2023 10:31:09
Spy Is Tiger Gone Haywire 840699

Spy(Telugu, Prime Video)

Rating: *

When this weirdly-warped espionage thriller, Salman Khan’s Tiger gone West then South, opened in movie theatres a month ago, it got a decent response.

But the initial hurrah turned into a massive groan . By the time Spy has hit the digital domain, it feels like an ordeal by fire for the audience.

Cars blow up, men and women jump and slide down steep buildings , and dangerous looking guns are fired, mostly at our enemies in Pakistan. But it all amounts to a whole lot of clumsily written screenplay with no hope of redemption even towards the climax where more fists and bullets fly,more enemies are wasted, and so is our time.

There is no way of softening the blow. So let’s just say, Spy is the arguably the worst espionage film ever . The screenplay(by Annirudh Krishnamurthy) is more of a scream-play. It tries to cram in many twists spread into many countries , but it can’t even seem to get Nepal right. The hilly country is fake-created,presumably in some corner of Andhra Pradesh.

The action scenes….well, let’s just say Tom Cruise and Salman Khan have nothing to feel threatened about. The villains are chased down what looks like roads under repair .The cars,which have seen better days,blow up with clumsy CGs for support.

Spy seems to take its RAW plot too seriously. The endproduct looks like a rough cut of a film school’s monthly examination with amateurs acting like professionals. Nikhil Siddharth as Jai the lead player falls way short of requirement. His screen presence is far from impressive.He is mediocre doing stunts and his performance in the emotional scenes leaves much to be desired. The actor Abhinav Gomatam who plays his ally in the endeavour to save the world(who will save then world from such embarrassing films?) is neither funny nor wise. He is simply as bland as this film permits him to be . The third protagonist Vaishnavi (Iswarya Menon) is a double agent: she is a RAW agent and she doubles up as Jai’s off and on love interest. Ms Menon needed a crash course in the art of seduction and stocktaking.

Midway , Jisshu Sengupta shows up as a disgraced Pakistani scientist. This , after prolonged bouts of shooting and chasing down blind alleys and deadends.

Spy is an atrocious work of lazy excitable filmmaking with zero imagination and substandard performances. Why was it made in the first place?

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas 837182
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas
Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage 836990
Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage
Kamli, From Pakistan With Love 836901
Kamli, From Pakistan With Love
Ishq-e-Nadaan, A Charming Film Doomed To Die Before Birth 834791
Ishq-e-Nadaan, A Charming Film Doomed To Die Before Birth
MenToo Is A Crass Frivolous Interpretation Of A Serious Issue 834589
MenToo Is A Crass Frivolous Interpretation Of A Serious Issue
Kohrra A Dark Deep Disturbing Dive Into The Politics Of Crime 834220
Kohrra A Dark Deep Disturbing Dive Into The Politics Of Crime
Latest Stories
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma 840361
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma
Meet spoiler: Shagun hits Shlok with a rod 840702
Meet spoiler: Shagun hits Shlok with a rod
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature 840682
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature
Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840670
Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It
The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840691
The Archies’ Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique 840622
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique
Read Latest News