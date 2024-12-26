Squid Game Season 2 Review: A Darker, Slower Descent Into The Abyss

When Squid Game first exploded onto our screens in 2021, it did more than capture the world’s attention—it forced us to confront the sharp, merciless edges of capitalism, inequality, and human nature. The stakes were high, the violence relentless, and the characters as compelling as the moral dilemmas they faced. As a global cultural juggernaut, it seemed inevitable that the show would return for a second season. Still, the question remained: could the series possibly live up to the tidal wave of hype that followed its first season?

The answer, in short, is both yes and no.

Season 2 of Squid Game takes its time~

It’s a deliberate, methodical exploration of the fallout from the previous season’s events, shifting the focus away from the frantic action of the games themselves and toward the emotional, psychological toll of surviving them. This isn’t a quick thrill ride; it’s an intimate and contemplative journey that treads carefully, pausing to interrogate the deeper currents of despair, guilt, and revenge that flow through its characters. The pace might feel sluggish at times—especially in the first few episodes—but it’s a necessary slow burn, one that adds weight to the themes that have always been at the core of this brutal narrative: the cost of survival and the price of redemption.

We re-enter the world of Squid Game three years after Seong Gi-hun (played with remarkable subtlety by Lee Jung-jae) won the deadly contest and walked away with a staggering ₩45.6 billion. Yet, far from basking in the spoils of victory, Gi-hun has become a man haunted by his past. The wealth, which should have been his salvation, feels like a cruel reminder of the lives he sacrificed to claim it. He’s adrift in a sea of guilt, obsessed with uncovering the shadowy figures who engineered the games, hoping that by exposing them, he can somehow make amends for the horrors he witnessed and the lives lost.

This Gi-hun is a far cry from the carefree man who entered the game in Season 1, driven by desperation and debt. Now, he is a man on a mission—one fuelled not by the hope of fixing his own life but by a desire to destroy the system that preyed on him and countless others. The emotional transformation that Lee Jung-jae embodies here is both heartbreaking and powerful. His portrayal of Gi-hun is raw, showing a man trying to reconcile his survival with his overwhelming sense of guilt. We witness him struggle with the question that has consumed him: can he ever truly escape the ghosts of the past, or is he doomed to become just another victim of the system he once defied? – Gi-hun is the prodigal survivor.

A new kind of desperation…The focus shifts in season 2

In Season 1, the games themselves were the central spectacle, a series of brutal, life-or-death challenges that kept the viewer on the edge of their seat. This time, however, Squid Game takes a step back from the frenzy of violence to explore the human cost of playing—and surviving—these games. The second season spends more time than its predecessor on Gi-hun’s obsessive pursuit of the puppet masters behind the games, and it’s here that the show truly delves into its emotional and philosophical depths.

The opening episodes are filled with tension but little action, as Gi-hun struggles to piece together the puzzle of who controls the game. For the first time, Squid Game moves at a slower, more deliberate pace, spending a significant amount of time in the darkened corners of Gi-hun’s mind as he navigates a world of half-answers, elusive clues, and dead ends. His relationship with Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the former detective-turned-allied survivor, takes centre stage. Their uneasy partnership is one of the season’s most compelling dynamics—two men, broken and searching, yet bound by a shared mission that keeps them moving forward even as they struggle to trust each other.

This shift in focus from action to character-driven tension will either be a welcome evolution for fans or a frustrating detour. But it’s a move that deepens the stakes, making the ultimate return to the games all the more impactful when it finally arrives.

New Faces, Old Questions- While Gi-hun’s journey dominates the narrative, Season 2 introduces a host of new characters—each one representing different facets of the human experience under the pressure of extreme circumstances. From desperate mothers to hardened criminals, the new players bring fresh dynamics to the deadly arena. One particularly gripping storyline involves a mother and her son, whose bond and shared desperation to survive provide an emotional anchor in a sea of chaos. It’s moments like these—small, tender, human connections—that remind us of what’s truly at stake: not just the game itself, but the very essence of what it means to be human when pushed to the brink.

The addition of new masked soldiers also enriches the narrative. The soldiers, faceless and obedient, have always been one of the most chilling elements of Squid Game. In this season, however, we learn more about them than we did before, and it’s this exploration of their personal motives—of what drives a person to submit so fully to such a grotesque system—that gives the show its most unsettling moments. By peering into the shadows, Squid Game reminds us that the true horror of the games lies not just in the violent spectacle, but in the minds of those who perpetuate and enforce the rules.

The Games Return—But with a new twist

When the games do return—and they do, in a thrilling and brutal climax—it’s clear that the show hasn’t lost its bite. But this time, there’s a sense of exhaustion, even among the players. The stakes are as high as ever, but the visceral thrill of the first season is now tempered by a weariness that infects both the players and the audience. The games themselves are still as inventive and gory as before, but it’s the emotional stakes—the relationships, the betrayals, the sacrifices—that carry the weight. The season’s tone is darker, more reflective, and it shows in the way the games themselves are framed. Each new challenge is not just a test of survival but a brutal reminder of the choices the players have made to get there.

Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, as is to be expected with a third season already confirmed.

It’s a necessary ending, but it also leaves us with the sense that we’ve only seen the beginning of a much larger story. Whether the show can maintain its potency through another season remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Squid Game is far from finished with us.

So, all that it is, it is the ‘Cost’ of playing…

Season 2 of Squid Game may not hit with the same shocking immediacy as its predecessor, but it stands as a thoughtful, deliberate exploration of the psychological and emotional toll of surviving the game. It is less about the spectacle and more about the toll that desperation, guilt, and vengeance can exact on a person. The series’ slower pace and greater focus on character development allow it to explore the nuances of human nature—how far we’ll go when pushed to our limits, and what happens when we return to a place of unimaginable cruelty.

It’s a tense, haunting, and morally complex sequel that might take its time to build—but when it finally arrives at its full force, the result is as devastating as it is unforgettable.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.

Squid Game S2 is streaming on Netflix.