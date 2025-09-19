The Trial Season 2 Review: Kajol’s Legal Drama Balances Family, Politics, And Courtroom Battles

3/5 stars

Kajol is a name that has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood through her acting. Whether romance or emotion, comedy or intense roles, Kajol has always proven that she brings life to every frame. When she entered the OTT world, audience expectations soared even higher. In the first season of The Trial, Kajol surprised everyone by playing Nayanika Sengupta. Now, The Trial Season 2, which has been released on JioHotstar, is the next chapter in this story.

In the first season, we saw Nayanika leave her life as a housewife and return to her career. The reason was her husband, Rajeev Sengupta (Jisshu Sengupta), being embroiled in a sex and corruption scandal. Forced to do so, Nayanika returned to the legal world and tried to carve out a new identity while caring for her children and home.

Season 2 picks up the story from there. This time, Nayanika is no longer the hesitant woman. Now, she’s confident, strong, and courageously fighting high-profile cases. Meanwhile, Rajiv has entered politics and is preparing to contest elections. His biggest opponent is Narayani Dhule (Sonali Kulkarni), who is willing to go to any lengths to defeat him.

The season’s most emotional turning point comes when Nayanika and Rajiv’s younger daughter, Anayra, suffers a panic attack due to constant tension and conflict and is hospitalized. The elder daughter, Ananya, also gradually distances herself from her parents. Seeing their children’s breakdown, Nayanika and Rajiv are forced to reconnect. But can relationships survive only through compromise? This question deepens the season’s narrative.

As the three months progress, the story becomes more serious. Nayanika is fully immersed in her career and constantly fighting difficult cases. Meanwhile, Rajiv’s political ambitions grow, and Narayani’s tactics become more dangerous. This time, Naynika, too, gets drawn into this dark game of politics. Deep down, she still wonders whether she should forgive Rajiv and give him a second chance, or if rejecting his betrayal is the right path.

As for performances, Kajol is also the heart of this season. Her powerful facial expressions as a wife, mother, and lawyer, and her arguments in the courtroom, bring character to life. Sonali Kulkarni delivers a powerful performance as Naraini, making her presence felt in every scene.

But this time, the story leans more heavily on politics and domestic drama. Many viewers feel that The Trial’s true strength lies in the courtroom, which wasn’t as deeply explored in this season. While the first season maintained a gripping presence throughout each episode, the second season sometimes feels slow and drags.

Overall, The Trial Season 2 is packed with drama, but its pace and treatment won’t satisfy everyone. If you’re a Kajol fan and want an emotional, intense story, this series is for you. But if you come expecting legal and courtroom battles, you’ll be a little disappointed.

