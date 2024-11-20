19 Cities, 950+ Brands: HT Media Group’s Festival of Gifts 2024 Sets New Benchmarks!

HT Media Group has concluded yet another successful edition of the Festival of Gifts, delivering a month-long celebration that dazzled readers and marketers across 19 cities nationwide. This year’s edition wasn’t just about the scale; it was about connection, community, and celebration, a fitting tribute to the 100-year legacy of Hindustan Times, as the country’s most trusted media voice delivered a festive experience like never before.

2024 Festival of Gifts holds special significance, as it coincides with Hindustan Times’ centenary as the Voice of the Nation. Running from October 1 to October 31, the program achieved unprecedented scale and impact, seamlessly integrating across Hindustan Times Print and Digital (HindustanTimes.com), Hindi Hindustan Print and Digital (LiveHindustan.com), and LiveMint.com, creating a unified platform that brought together readers and brands in an exuberant spirit of celebration.

A Record-Breaking Celebration of Brands and Readers

With over 950 advertisers participating, the Festival of Gifts 2024 became a beacon of festive excitement, blending unmatched brand visibility with exclusive offers that resonated deeply with our audience. The campaign journeyed through the festive season with electrifying momentum, engaging more than 6 lakh participants who eagerly competed in daily quizzes, vying for coveted prizes such as

smartphones, smartwatches, and speakers. With 930 lucky winners, this campaign was a masterclass in immersive reader engagement and brand collaboration, setting a new industry standard.

Unparalleled Brand Synergies and Reader Engagement

3.5X Brand Partnerships: This year, the Festival of Gifts saw an extraordinary 3.5-fold increase in brand collaborations, partnering with 950+ leading brands from over 15 diverse industries, including Auto, Retail, FMCG, Health & Fitness, and Luxury Products. Esteemed names like Hindustan Unilever, Hero Motocorp, Amazon, Facebook, and Samsung showcased their trust in HT Media as the ultimate platform for impactful festive branding and consumer engagement.

Unmatched Audience Reach: Spanning across 19 key cities — including Delhi & NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Patna — the Festival of Gifts 2024 not only captivated a vast print audience but also extended its reach digitally. The online campaign recorded an impressive 11 million unique impressions with a standout 1.49% CTR, exemplifying HT Media’s unparalleled ability to drive engagement during the festive season across its digital assets — Hindustan Times, Hindustan, and Mint.

Top Festive Zones: Patna emerged as the frontrunner in the Hindi heartland, with the highest engagement, followed by Kanpur. Cities across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand demonstrated exceptional participation, highlighting the campaign’s deep regional connection.

Celebrating a Century of Legacy, Forging New Paths of Impact

“As we celebrate 100 years of Hindustan Times, the Festival of Gifts 2024 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating impactful, joyous experiences for our readers while driving unparalleled value for our brand partners,” said Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Group. “This year’s festival underscores our strength in engaging audiences across India and our continued dedication to blending tradition with innovation. It’s a true reflection of our ability to inspire, delight, and foster meaningful connections during the most vibrant time of the year. Our expansive reach and record- breaking participation metrics demonstrate the immense value that a campaign like this brings to the HT Media ecosystem. We remain committed to evolving this tradition, offering ever-more compelling

opportunities for readers and brands to celebrate together.”