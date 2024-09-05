Digital | News

HT Media has released its 2024 Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report, which is an important tool for marketers preparing for the upcoming festive season. The report includes detailed analyses of consumer behavior across ten key product categories and is based on the extensive data collected from Hindustan Times’ Print and Digital platforms, Hindi Hindustan, and Mint. It serves as a crucial resource for brands aiming to understand India’s affluent consumer segments.

Key Insights to Watch

The latest findings show that consumer confidence has significantly increased. Over 50% of HT Print and Digital readers are planning to buy a four-wheeler, while more than 40% are considering a two-wheeler this festive season. This suggests that consumers are feeling more positive about making substantial purchases, but are still concerned about getting good value and quality. “The insights from our report reveal a transformative shift in consumer behaviour as we approach the festive season,” said Saurabh Sharma, Head of Marketing & Insights at HT Media. “Brands prioritising value-driven engagement, will strengthen their relevance and forge meaningful connections with consumers during this pivotal time. We anticipate many will leverage HT Media’s industry-first Festival of Gifts campaign and audience-network solutions for laser sharp targeting this festive season”.

Emerging Consumer Trends

In partnership with Kantar, the report highlights a growing trend towards value-driven consumption. Over 70% of HT and Mint readers plan to travel internationally within the next two years, indicating a rising desire for global experiences. Additionally, more than 65% of Hindustan Times & Hindustantimes.com consumers plan to purchase a new smartphone this festive season, with many willing to spend between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000. This underscores the importance for brands to provide attractive deals and promotions to meet this demand.

Digital and Luxury Consumption

The trend of online shopping remains strong during the festive season, as consumers actively look for the best deals. The report highlights the enduring popularity of luxury products, with over 55% of HT and Mint readers already owning high-end items. As the festive season approaches, more than 65% of LiveHindustan.com and Hindustan readers plan to purchase jewelry, indicating a strong preference for traditional, high-value purchases.

Why This Matters to Marketers?

HT Media’s 2024 Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report transcends mere data, offering actionable insights that empower brands and the entire marketing ecosystem to refine strategies and maximize impact. By concentrating on key segments such as the 2560 age group and the affluent NCCS AB classification, marketers can ensure their campaigns resonate with the most engaged and financially capable consumers this festive season. HT Media brings a wide range of marketing solutions, including events, audience targeting, print media, digital branded content, and more, enabling brands to reach affluent consumer segments through diverse formats.