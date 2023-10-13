HT Media Group launches 'Festival of Gifts' to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike.

As the festive season is underway, the HT Media Group has unveiled its consumer festive campaign, ‘Festival of Gifts’, across both the print and digital platforms of Hindustan Times and Hindustan. This month-long campaign, which commenced on October 12th, 2023 and will run until November 10th, 2023, aims to provide an engaging experience for readers while also increasing brand visibility for advertisers.

As a way to engage readers, designated pages contain brand ads that can be identified through a QR code prompt. Readers who participate have the chance to win exciting prizes, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and Bluetooth speakers. This strategy aims to increase the chances of the advertisers’ brand ads being noticed by the readers.

The readers will be honored every day by special guests from the client and agency in selected locations, and the entire event will be covered in the respective editions. HT Media Group will actively promote the ‘Festival of Gifts’ campaign across multiple multimedia platforms.

“Our latest campaign, Festival of Gifts, presents a remarkable opportunity for our partners to elevate their brand engagement. We’re crafting an experience for our readers, at the same time offering advertisers a unique dimension of engagement and driving higher visibility to their ads. This interactive feature has already garnered significant responses from our readers on the first day of launch and we are excited to bring this unique interactive plan to our advertisers as well.

The winners are chosen from the shortlist of eligible entries by client and agency guests of honor at select edition locations of our publications, thereby extending the opportunity of participation for client marketing and regional teams as well, this one-of-a-kind opportunity has evinced a very encouraging response from our advertisers.” states Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director at HT Media Ltd.