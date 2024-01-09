After Archies, Vedang Raina Looks Ahead

Vedang Raina who played Reggie in The Archies is now looking at the year with much hope.

Says Vedang, “My plans for this year are to keep improving and growing in my craft, learning and exploring new things to keep me excited. I want to be part of projects that I’m passionate about and where I can feel challenged.”

Does Vedang feel confident about his future “Not really. I’m confident that I’ll grow as an artist, but can’t ever say anything about one’s future in this industry. I’m just hoping and praying I get lucky enough to get opportunities where I can prove myself, and then see where life takes me. I’m already grateful for whatever’s happened in my life and I’ll continue to be grateful for whatever life holds for me in the future.”

Vedang reveals that he had no plans of becoming an actor. “I come from an environment at home where studies was priority. I was actually a good student in school and scored a 97% in 12th boards in science. I ended up doing a business course here in Mumbai and didn’t like the subjects as much as I enjoyed science and as a consequence started exploring other things like performing arts. It started with music, where I went and performed at many events and feats. Some covers of songs that I had recorded, I sent to agencies along with some modelling portfolio pictures of me. One agency took me in and they were the ones who suggest to me try my hand at auditioning. I started absolutely clueless but found a passion for the craft along the way and then I was hooked.”

Vedang now has Karan Johar’s production Jigra with Alia Bhatt.