Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL

The astute businessman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his perspective on why he believes that the traditional surahi (water vessel) surpasses the modern refrigerator with an Arijit Singh twist

Anand Mahindra, the industrial magnate, recognized for his dynamic engagement on the social media platform Twitter, captivates his followers with a diverse range of intriguing posts.

From witty anecdotes to thought-provoking insights, his tweets ignite conversations and strike a chord with his vast audience.

Recently, the astute businessman took to Twitter to express his perspective on why he believes that the traditional surahi (water vessel) surpasses the modern refrigerator. While many enthusiastically concurred, praising the surahi for its sustainability, others voiced their dissent, deeming Mahindra’s viewpoint impractical. The post sparked a lively debate among netizens, showcasing the power of social media as a platform for exchanging contrasting opinions.

But what caught our attention is to find out that the industrialist has a massive obsession with the popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. It all got visible after he stood by his pick ‘Surahi’ mentioning that singer has a song that has the word in it.

Anand Mahindra’s Tweet

He wrote, “Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory,”

He then compared the two. The image highlights the benefits of the traditional water vessel, which is affordably priced at a mere ₹200, portable, and requires minimal maintenance. In contrast, the refrigerator carries a hefty price tag of over ₹10,000, consumes electricity, and necessitates costly maintenance. Adding a touch of levity to the post, it humorously points out that even acclaimed singer Arijit Singh has sung a song mentioning surahi but not the refrigerator.

