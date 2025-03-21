Ashish Chanchlani says ‘bahut ho gayi stress eating, batao kab aaye vapas’ amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Ashish Chanchlani recently broke his social media silence by sharing a gym photo on Instagram. In the picture, he flexed his muscles while smiling at the camera. His caption hinted at stress eating, making it the first time he indirectly referred to recent events. It read, ‘kaafi stress eating ho gayi Bhai, batao kab aaye vaapis’. Before this, on March 3, he had posted about preparing for a comeback and pushing through difficulties.

The controversy involving India’s Got Talent put multiple creators in the spotlight, including Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Makhija. The situation escalated after a joke made by Ranveer Singh gained negative attention, leading to several FIRs against those linked to the incident. As a result, the affected creators faced public scrutiny and legal complications.

Chanchlani has remained largely silent about his direct involvement in the issue. While his latest post does not explicitly address the controversy, it suggests he is focusing on personal well-being. His return to social media could be an indication that he is ready to move forward.

As known, recently Samay Raina also posted on his Instagram story about re-scheduling his India tour. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding his legal status in the matter, but he appears to be in the clear. Meanwhile, fans have shown support in the comments, encouraging him to continue creating content. His latest update signals that he may soon resume his regular activities.

Despite the controversy, Chanchlani’s influence in the digital space remains strong. His return to Instagram hints at a fresh start, though it remains to be seen when he will fully resume content creation. For now, he seems focused on maintaining balance and looking ahead.