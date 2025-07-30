Samay Raina Is Back With His India Tour Starting 15 August — Full Schedule Inside!

After months of staying low-key, Samay has announced his India Tour, starting 15 August 2025, and yes, he’s coming back unfiltered.

The big reveal came through his Instagram post, in which he wrote, ‘Samay Raina is still alive & unfiltered. ’ In another post, he listed the cities and dates of his performances; from the looks of it, he’s gearing up for a packed two-month tour.

Here are Samay Raina’s India Tour Dates 2025:

15 August – Bengaluru

16 August – Bengaluru

17 August – Bengaluru

23 August – Hyderabad

24 August – Hyderabad

30 August – Mumbai

06 September – Kolkata

07 September – Kolkata

19 September – Chennai

20 September – Chennai

26 September – Pune

27 September – Pune

28 September – Pune

03 October – Delhi

04 October – Delhi

05 October – Delhi

The tour marks Samay Raina’s return to the live stage, his first since the controversy surrounding his comedy talent show ‘India’s Got Latent’ in early 2025.

The show was criticised on social media for the offensive and misogynistic comments made by some YouTubers, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, and escalated to a legal notice.

While others have been giving explanations amid the controversy, Samay has maintained silence. But now he is back — without any explanation, with his unfiltered comedy, just the way people know and love him.

While co-stars from the show faced intense criticism, especially for what were described as ‘derogatory statements,’ Samay chose silence over spectacle. Now, months later, he’s back, not with explanations, but with unfiltered comedy that fans have come to expect from him.

Born in Jammu, into a conservative Kashmiri Pandit family, the 27-year-old comedian first rose to national fame by winning Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019. Over the years, he’s grown into one of India’s most experimental comedy talents, known for his stand-up and chess streams, collaborations with grandmasters, and social commentary.

With Samay Raina back on stage, fans can expect laughter, reality checks, and raw honesty in his style.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.