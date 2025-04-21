Samay Raina Under Fire Again as Supreme Court Slams Remark on Child’s Illness

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina has found himself entangled in another controversy, this time over comments allegedly made during his comedy show, “India’s Got Latent.” The Supreme Court has taken serious note of remarks that appeared to trivialize the challenges faced by families dealing with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition.

The matter was brought to the court’s attention through an intervention plea filed by Cure SMA Foundation of India. The organization raised concerns not only about the remarks themselves, but also about the overall insensitivity shown toward patients and their families, especially when access to treatment remains out of reach for most due to exorbitant costs.

At the center of the issue is a statement made by Raina, where he mentioned a two-month-old infant requiring a drug that costs in the ballpark of Rs 16 crore. The Supreme Court, particularly Justice Surya Kant, expressed unease over the context and tone of the reference, stating that the court was “disturbed” and that such matters required greater responsibility in public discourse.

The court has now ordered the inclusion of Raina in the ongoing case originally stemming from another controversial moment on the same show involving Ranveer Allahbadia. Both instances are now under joint scrutiny.

The foundation has requested the judiciary to ensure that persons speaking on sensitive health matters do so with the appropriate level of awareness and empathy, especially in situations where crowdfunding becomes a necessity for survival.

As the legal process unfolds, questions around the boundaries of comedic content and its impact on real-life struggles are being pushed into focus once again.