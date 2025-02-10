YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces immense backlash over ‘watch parents have sex’ remark

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized as BeerBiceps, has come under fire after a clip from his parody show India’s Got Latent sparked outrage online. The video, which has been circulating across social media platforms, features him posing an inappropriate and uncomfortable question to a contestant. He went on to ask, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”. The remark did not sit well with viewers, leading to severe criticism.

Many users condemned the question as distasteful and unacceptable, with some labeling him “vulgar” and “perverted.” The backlash intensified as people questioned the tone and content of the show, which is meant to be a humorous take on talent competitions. India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, features guest judges such as Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, who offer satirical critiques of participants.

Online reactions have been sharp, with critics not only calling out the podcast’s content but also questioning Ranveer’s public persona. Some accused him of pandering to trending topics, particularly his engagement with discussions on Sanatan Dharma, alleging that his actions do not align with the values he promotes on his primary platform. One user remarked that his approach to spirituality seemed more financially motivated than genuine.

Additionally, some pointed out that Ranveer had received a national award from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, arguing that such recognition should come with a greater sense of responsibility regarding public discourse.

As the controversy continues to build, neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor the show’s creators have addressed the growing criticism. It remains to be seen whether they will respond or let the matter fade with time.