Apoorva Mukhija Wipes Instagram Clean Amid IGL Controversy

Social media users were left confused after content creator Apoorva Mukhija removed all posts from her Instagram account on April 1. Without prior notice, her profile now displays zero posts, sparking speculation among followers. While some believe this could be linked to ongoing developments in the India’s Got Latent (IGL) controversy, others think it might be a temporary move or a strategic decision.

Despite erasing all posts, Apoorva still retains her three million followers. A screenshot of her blank profile circulated widely, adding to the speculation. Some assume she archived the posts rather than deleting them permanently. However, no official explanation has been given from her end.

This move comes at a time when several digital creators, including Apoorva, are under scrutiny due to their association with IGL. The controversy escalated after Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced backlash for comments made during the show. His remarks led to legal proceedings, with multiple complaints filed. Authorities, including the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the National Commission for Women, intervened, summoning several individuals connected to the case.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, after securing legal relief, has re-emerged on social media. He recently resumed activity by relaunching his podcast, The Ranveer Show, and shared a post referring to a fresh beginning. His return has sparked discussions about the future of those affected by the controversy.

With no statement from Apoorva regarding her Instagram wipeout, followers remain curious about her next steps. Whether this is a temporary measure or signals a broader change remains to be seen.