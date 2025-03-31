Ranveer Allahbadia reflects on accepting mistakes & a new look at his podcast after ‘IGL’ controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized as BeerBiceps, has addressed his followers on social media weeks after the India’s Got Latent controversy led to legal trouble. On Sunday, he shared a post on Instagram, signaling a fresh start and reflecting on the challenges he recently faced.

Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged against multiple individuals linked to India’s Got Latent, including Allahbadia, Raina, and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The accusations stemmed from allegations of explicit discussions on the platform, with critics arguing that the content was inappropriate for public consumption. One particular exchange involving Allahbadia—where he reportedly questioned a guest about witnessing intimate moments between their parents—was cited in complaints filed against him.

Following the controversy, Allahbadia posted a message on his BeerBiceps account, writing, “Thank you to my loved ones ♥️ Thank you universe 🙏🏻 A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth.” His words hinted at personal growth and a desire to move forward.

Shortly after, he shared a video discussing the lessons he learned from the experience. He emphasized gratitude, patience, and the importance of accepting mistakes. He also spoke about becoming more responsible and recognizing the support of his family and team. He concluded by acknowledging the role of difficult times in shaping character and reinforcing faith.

With this public statement, Allahabadia appears to be shifting focus toward personal reflection and professional resilience. While the legal case is ongoing, his latest posts suggest he is keen on learning from the situation and embracing a new chapter.